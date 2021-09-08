Texarkana hospital urges flu vaccinations to help preserve capacity as coronavirus surges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital says the combination of influenza and COVID viruses may be too much for the hospital to handle this winter.

As it is, the hospital says it has only a few beds to put patients in and their staff is struggling to handle the overload thanks to the surging spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Dr. Matt Young, Chief Medical Officer for Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital, is urging people to get their flu shots as soon as possible in an attempt to prevent further strain on hospitals already overwhelmed by COVID-19.

“Usually, the flu vaccine comes around in October, anywhere from October to December, and it’s readily available. It’s been something that’s tried and true and we do know it decreases hospitalizations. It decreases ICU intensive care hospitalizations, and it decreases deaths, so what we’re asking for is please get vaccinated to decrease the severity of the illness that the flu has.”

Doctors say it’s safe to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.