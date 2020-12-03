COVID-19 and schools: Texarkana ISD works to overcome coronavirus obstacles

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Independent School District says learning how to adapt to the rapid changes in the COVID-19 guidelines has helped keep the spread of the coronavirus relatively low within the district.

TISD is the largest in ETX by enrollment, with more than 7,600 as of October 30. Of those, 70% are on-campus. A total of 114 students had tested positive for the coronavirus as of mid-November, according to the latest data available from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide and campus-level data for the last two weeks is expected to be posted on Friday, December 4.

TISD says “mask up,” a common phrase and constant reminder to students and staff, helps ease some of the fear parents may have about sending their kids to school during a pandemic.

“Parents have realized that we are successfully having school on-site and able to be safe at school with all of the protocols and things that we’re doing at school and that we’re able to do that safely,” said TISD Interim Superintendent Autumn Johnson.

Johnson says at the beginning of the semester, about 39 percent of students were online learners. Now, that number has dropped to about 19 percent.

“At-home remote learning is not always the best option for students. Some students just do better on-site and parents have decided that they want their student to be in the classroom,” said Johnson.

TISD high school teacher Emily Szymanski says virtual learning made her appreciate face-to-face interaction even more.

“I do enjoy having my students there where I can build that relationship and have the communication,” said Szymanski.

Administrators say being able to teach students through multiple platforms is preparing staff in case there’s another shutdown.

“If we were to be shut down completely that learning could just continue seamlessly. That we would have a technology deployment. We would have everything ready to go. And that we would continue curriculum so our kids wouldn’t miss out on instruction like they did last spring,” said Johnson.

Szymanski says leaning on the department, sharing ideas with other teachers, and having a group for emotional support is getting her through the semester.

“As teachers, our ultimate goal is to make sure that our kids are successful and I think that this year has been a struggle. But, ultimately we’ve all tried to be in it together. We understand that education isn’t the only industry that’s experiencing this. So you know – we just try to reach out and have that kind of empathy with our students, with our families, and provide that support.”

Johnson says the spike in COVID-19 cases comes in waves. Less than one percent of students and staff in the district has tested positive for the virus this semester.