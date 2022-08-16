TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters in Texarkana, Texas will decide on two new bond propositions for local schools totaling $189 million in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the bond proposals last week to address campus and safety improvements.

The bond package includes two propositions:

Proposition A would provide $130 million for safety and security upgrades, a Pre-Kindergarten replacement school that will keep the Paul Laurence Dunbar name, a new replacement elementary school on the district’s Pine Street site for Highland Park and Spring Lake Park students, as well as additions and renovations to Wake Village Elementary School and new school buses.

Proposition B would provide $59 million for new and existing facilities for Career and Technical Education at the Texas High School campus.

TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker says the monthly tax impact for Proposition A would be $9.06 and $4.12 for Proposition B.

The last bond election for TISD was back in 2014.