Texarkana ISD cancels school for remainder of week due to COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – The Texarkana Independent School District says they are closing all district operations, including all classes, starting Wednesday through Tuesday of next week due to staffing challenges caused by COVID-19.

Monday, January 17 is the district’s Martin Luther King, Junior, holiday.

“Texarkana ISD monitors COVID-related data and activities each day in an effort to mitigate the spread of illness and maintain the continuity of regular school and business operations within the District,” TISD wrote in a statement released Tuesday morning.

“The district assessed a wide range of internal and external indicators to determine the level of risk and/or possible disruption to campus operations. All data suggested a significant impact to our ability to adequately staff campuses and has caused an operational disruption that would prevent the district from continuing face-to-face instruction from Wednesday through Friday of this week. We know this is disappointing and inconvenient. Safety must remain our top priority.”

TISD says the Tiger Learning Center will also be closed during the duration of the schools’ closures and will reopen once classes resume.

“TISD thanks parents, students, and staff members for their flexibility and support throughout this pandemic. We understand that this disruption in academic delivery will require our community to adapt. We must remain disciplined and vigilant in our approach to this pandemic as we do our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our surrounding communities.

“The district encourages staff and students to wear masks whether they are vaccinated or not. It is also important that you monitor symptoms, and should you feel ill, begin exhibiting symptoms, or be exposed to someone positive for COVID-19, please seek medical care.

TISD is grateful for the patience and understanding of the community that it serves as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

The decision to cancel classes comes one day after Texarkana, Arkansas School District announced the move to online instruction for a week, “after carefully reviewing our recent COVID-19 isolation and quarantine data as well as consultation with the Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas Department of Health.”