Texarkana K9 receives body armor donation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A K9 with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department will be better protected when fighting crime thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

TAPD’s K9 Kashko recently received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Kashko is currently assigned to handler Officer Tanner Freeman in the Special Operations section of the police department.

The K9 team is often utilized in high-risk situations and TAPD is pleased that K9 Kashko is now protected by a ballistic vest.

TAPD’s Lt. White was attending training in Jonesboro, AR on December 11, 2018, when K9 Gabo was deployed on a high-risk encounter. K9 Gabo was shot multiple times during that encounter but survived thanks to the ballistic vest he was wearing.

At this time, Lt. White became aware of the organization Vested Interest in K9s and applied for a vest for Texarkana’s K9 Kashko.

K9 Kashko’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20”. TAPD is proud to honor K9 Gabo’s service to law enforcement on K9 Kashko’s vest.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960.

For more information about the protective vests call (508) 824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.

