TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in need at Texas Middle School now have a food pantry available to them on campus.

Over the last month, the school ran a food drive to stock up on food items for the ‘Tiger Pantry.’ Fellow students pitched in on the drive.

The school says they saw a critical need for food among students on campus and wanted to make a difference.

“A student cannot learn if they’re hungry,” said teacher Derek Jenkins. “We will partner with the students and reach out to families in need just to kinda send home food if that’s a need that they have.”

All TMS students will be welcome to use the pantry. The pantry will contain a variety of foods, like rice, canned goods, macaroni and cheese, and fruit snacks.

Students can go through their teachers or counselors if they need services. Information will be kept confidential. Donations can be made by contacting Texas Middle School.