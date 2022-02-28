TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The monoclonal antibody infusion center in Bowie County closed its doors Sunday now that the latest COVID-19 surge has subsided and demand for the treatment has dropped significantly.

The state-funded facility opened to treat COVID-19 patients back in September of 2021.

Officials say during the early weeks of operations at the height of the surge, they were treating around 25 people a day and in the last couple of days, they were down to about two patients a day.

“We were able to treat roughly over 2,000 patients,” said Bowie County Health Authority Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young. “That kept people out of the hospital, off the ventilator, and fortunately away from the deadly disease itself.”

The center was one of the longest-running infusion centers in the state of Texas.