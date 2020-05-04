Texarkana paramedic shares his battle with COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana paramedic who almost lost his life to COVID-19 is now sharing his experience with others.

Robert “Bob” Flotkoetter, a paramedic with LifeNet’s Texarkana Division for the last eight years, was hospitalized in April after contracting the coronavirus.

Flotkoetter went to the emergency room and 21 days later he woke up in the ICU after being removed from a venitlator.

Flotketter said, “It was one of the scariest things in the world. Something was going on, and I couldn’t control it.”

Flotkoetter’s wife, who is a registered nurse, was unable to visit her husband in the hospital because she was fighting her own battle against COVID-19 at the couple’s home.

So Flotkoetter’s mother stepped in via phone from Montana to help communicate daily with doctors about his care. She is a retired nurse and called every day wanting numbers.

Flotkoetter said, “I also got to FaceTime with my mom and the doctor a few times, and then I got to FaceTime with my wife a couple of times. That helped tremendously, just being able to see my wife.”

The 12‐year Veteran of the U.S. Air Force personally knew the nurses who were taking care of him at the hospital.

One of the nurses Haylee McKnight, who was also an EMT at LifeNet, asked her hospital supervisor if she could coordinate having staff members make a card to put up in Flotkoetter’s room.

The card was one of three that greeted Flotkoetter when he came off the ventilator.

Flotkoetter was released from the hospital on April 21 and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at

home. He hopes to be back on an ambulance treating patients in the next month or so.

Flotkoetter’s wife has also made a recovery from COVID‐19.

There is one thing Flokoetter hopes the public will heed from his experience.

Flokoetter added, “I want people to know just be safe. If you start to have shortness of breath, dial 9‐1‐1 right away. That’s one of the big kickers with COVID‐19, shortness of breath and fever. Don’t be afraid to call 9‐1‐1. We are still here to help you out.”

