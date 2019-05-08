Texarkana's largest food drive is this weekend

TEXARKANA - (KTAL/KMSS) Letter carriers across the nation will pick up non-perishable food items this weekend. This Saturday marks the 'Stamp Out Hunger' food drive.

In Texarkana, donated items are dispersed to Harvest Regional Food Bank, The Salvation Army, Randy Sam's Outreach Shelter, Mission Texarkana and Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc.

This year, folks in Texarkana will see plastic bags delivered to their mailboxes instead of paper bags. Everyone is encouraged to participate. ""We're coming up on the critical time of year when school lets out and kids go home for the summer and most of the shelters run low on food," said Mark Bledsoe, president of United Way of Texarkana.

Organizers said folks should have the food by their mailboxes by 9 a.m. this Saturday, rain or shine.

