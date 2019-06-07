Texarkana Senior Expo draws hundreds

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Organizers at the 2019 Senior Expo in Texarkana said they were pleased with the hundreds that turned out on Friday morning.

The event, held at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center offered all types of services for senior citizens.

People could get their hearing, cholesterol and sugar checked. Some could even get a stroke or heart attack risk assessment. “We have a focus on making sure that we give good care and keep people independent as long as possible,” said Wadley Regional Medical Center spokesperson Shelby Brown.

Organizers said they aim to make the event fun, and in the process, educate seniors about their health. Virginia Harris was among those visiting the event. “We’re getting older and to know that help is available for us here in Texarkana really makes it worthwhile to come out,” Harris said.

Bingo games were also ongoing at the event. Organizers said it’s important to keep the mind active.

