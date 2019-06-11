Texarkana students learn lessons in producing produce Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - Some Texarkana students are getting their first taste of locally-grown produce.

First through fifth grade students with Tiger Learning Centers visited Gateway Farmers Market Tuesday. The field trip was a chance for the kids to learn more about where their food comes from to help make better decisions about what they eat.

The students sampled the vendors' fruits and veggies, then got to buy some to take home.

“They give you good fruit and you can learn a lot about fruits and eat fruit and try them out,” said Nyla Parmer, first grade student.

“We get a couple of the 'ick,' but you know, for kids, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed them trying things that they’ve never tried before and not just saying ‘no,’” said Cory House, Texarkana Independent School District executive chef.

School officials said this is the first time they've had this food field trip to teach the kids about how food makes its way from the farm to the table.

