Texarkana Symphony to perfom music from composer John Williams

DOWNTOWN TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for a musical getaway this weekend.

The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra will play music from famous film composer, John Williams, Saturday night at 7:30 at the Perot Theatre.

The orchestra’s director says they are one of the few orchestras performing during the pandemic.



Those in attendance can hear scores from Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Superman.

“You will hear things over and over on this program that you immediately recognize. For me, the music is exciting and adventurous because it makes you feel like a kid again. It’s the perfect example of music that will transport you to a different place and help tell a story just with sound, ” said Music Director, Phillip Mann.

Click here to purchase a ticket or call the box office at 903-792-4992.