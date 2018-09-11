Texarkana, Texas city council upholds annexation

Texarkana, Texas city council members announce they will not overturn their decision to annex land into the city.

Some citizens whose property was recently annexed into the city filed petitions at city hall.

They requested per city charter the council either repeal the annexation ordinances or call an election on the matter, so the public can vote.

The council says under Texas law no petition under a home-rule charter can be used to repeal annexation ordinances.

“There will be no particular follow up based on Texas state law,” said Bob Bruggeman, Texarkana, Texas Mayor.

The council voted to annex six different areas despite the protest of the affected residents.