Texarkana Texas Police celebrate National Donut Day

by: Jenna Jordan

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of National Donut Day, Texarkana Texas Police are sharing an important reminder along with some tasty treats. 

Friday morning some shoppers at Target were surprised with a sweet start to the day. Officers passed out ten dozen donuts. 

The sweets came with crime prevention message: “donut” or “do not” leave your doors unlocked. 

Police playing on the old stereotype that cops love donuts, and shoppers enjoying the free food. 

“I knew it was National Donut Day, but I didn’t know, you know, free donuts,” said Jaiden Darden, Texarkana resident. 

“It’s a great way for us to reach out into the community and poke a little fun at ourselves, as well,” said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana Texas Police Department. 

Police said it’s the first time they’ve done something like this and plan to hold more pop-up community events in the future. 

