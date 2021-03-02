Texarkana University to host city-wide scavenger hunt for high schoolers

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – High school Juniors and Seniors have a fun opportunity to learn more about Texarkana and the University of A&M- Texarkana.

University officials will host a city wide scavenger hunt March 8 through March 13.

Using the GooseChase app, students paired in teams of two or less will receive two clues per day about two top-secret locations between the hours of 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. each weekday and 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to recruitment specialist, Alana Briley, teams must solve the clues to find the secret locations and then must complete a task at each site. Teams who arrive at the checkpoints each day and complete the tasks the best will win points.

On March 13th, the team with the most points will win The Eagle Hunt first-place prize.

Each student in the top 3 teams will win the following:

1st Prize: $400 Visa gift card + $500 scholarship to A&M-Texarkana

2nd Place: $200 Visa gift card

3rd Prize: $100 Visa gift card

“This was a way to kind of get them out safely where they can still social distance and be involved without them having to be on the computer, so it’s designed to get them out and about but also show them the beauty of Texarkana,” said Briley.

You do not have to be enrolled in a Texarkana Highschool to participate, surrounding areas are encouraged to sign up by Friday, March 5.

To volunteer contact Alana Briley, Recruitment Specialist, at (903) 334-6750 or abriley@tamut.edu.

To sign up click here.