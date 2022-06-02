TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents recently announced that they will not increase tuition for Fall 2022, including at the Texarkana campus.

The board says they are focused on making a college education affordable for all Texans.

“We here at Texas A&M University Texarkana recognize that in today’s economy it’s a struggle just to make it, so students and their supporting families, who may not have struggled before are now struggling,” said Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hinton. “They’re having to tighten the belt just to get by.”

The university says they decided to manage their costs instead of raising tuition. This decision will impact all 11 universities in the texas a&m system.

Tuition rates at A&M-Texarkana are among the lowest for four-year institutions in the state.