Texas child fatally shot inside car; police looking for the suspect
HOUSTON, TX - Police in Texas are still looking for the man that shot and killed a seven-year-old while she was in a car.
Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed and her mother was wounded about 7 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators said the family’s vehicle was pulling out of a parking lot when a red pickup pulled alongside, and someone in the truck began shooting.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his detectives are working around the clock to find the person who killed the child.
Three other children were in the car, but were not hurt.
