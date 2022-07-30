CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The bodies of three young children who had been reported missing in Cass County Friday evening were recovered early Saturday.

Cass County Deputies and the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife arrived on the scene and started to search for the children around the property.

Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday the bodies of three sisters ages 5, 8, and 9 were recovered from the private pond off State Highway 77.

This is an ongoing investigation and there are additional details at this time.