Texas DPS: FAA & NTSB investigating plane crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating a plane crash in East Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, authorities responded to a report of a plane crash in Shelby County on Wednesday afternoon. The preliminary information shows that around 4:40 p.m., DPS Troopers along with other first responders located the crash site, just south of the Center Municipal Airport.

DPS troopers say they are not able to provide details surrounding the cause of the crash and the

identity of the passenger(s) at this time.

