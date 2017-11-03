Texas man arrested for breaking into Shreveport business

A North Texas man accused of burglarizing a Shreveport restaurant is now behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

The burglary happened back on July 26 at Anthony’s Steak and Seafood in the 7500 block of Mansfield Rd.

When officers arrived they discovered the front glass door was shattered and a cash register, containing an undisclosed amount of cash, had been taken from the building.

Shortly after surveillance video was released Crime Stoppers received a tip that led to the arrest of 54-year-old Jeffery Adcock, of Grand Prairie.  Adcock was extradited back to Shreveport after being arrested in Dallas.

Adcock was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Simple Burglary.

