Texas man arrested in Bossier Parish sentenced for drug trafficking

A Texas man arrested on Interstate-20 following a traffic stop in Bossier Parish learns his punishment for conspiring to transport methamphetamine and cocaine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Tuesday that Erasmo Aviles Jr., 35, of Spring, Texas, was sentenced to 240 months in prison by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Aviles was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

Evidence was admitted at a three-day trial in Aug. 2017, that on May 12, 2016, Aviles was traveling east on I-20 in Bossier Parish in one car that was traveling in tandem with another vehicle driven by co-defendant Francisco Guardiola, 25, of Spring, Texas.

Louisiana State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicles. Aviles denied any wrongdoing and a search of his vehicle produced a camouflaged two-way radio set to channel two.

The vehicle Guardiola was driving was searched. Troopers found 1,048 grams of methamphetamine and 361.8 grams of powder cocaine. They also found a camouflaged two-way radio of the same type found in Aviles’ vehicle that was also set to channel two.



Guardiola pleaded guilty on March 15, 2017, to all three counts and was sentenced on Sept. 5, 2017 to 121 months in prison and three years of supervised release.