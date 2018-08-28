Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas man dressed as woman arrested for voyeurism in South Carolina bathroom

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - A Texas man dressed in a women's clothing and a wig was arrested after police say he recorded a woman inside the bathroom at a South Carolina business.

According to Greenville Police, 38-year-old Shawn Thomas Hallett has been charged with Voyeurism after he recorded video of at least one woman in the bathroom at the QuikTrip on Academy St.

The victim told officers that she entered the store's bathroom, knocked on a stall door, and heard a male voice respond but looked down to see "female shoes," so she used the adjacent stall.

The victim told officers she saw a cell phone appear under the stall wall next to her so she left and alerted police.

Investigators say they found video of the victim on Hallett's phone. He was arrested and his phone was seized.

Hallett is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.