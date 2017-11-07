Texas man sentenced for meth distribution in Shreveport-Bossier

The last of six defendants who was convicted of distributing methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier area finds out how much time he will spend behind bars.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Jose Mejia Jr., 33, of Tyler, Texas, was sentenced to 188 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Mejia was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in the case, Mejia and others conspired to distribute methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City area from March 1, 2016 to Dec. 1, 2016.

Mejia was the source of supply from Texas. Mejia would provide drugs and took part in directing their sale.

Other defendants prosecuted and sentenced include: