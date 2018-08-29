Texas parents accused of leaving child home alone to attend out of state concert

HOUSTON, TX - A mother and father have been charged after being accused of leaving their 11-year-old daughter alone at a Spring, Texas home for a day and a half to attend a concert in Detroit.

John Michael Guerrero Jr., 48, and Virginia E. Yearnd, 39, are both charged with endangering a child.

Officials said the child's great-aunt called the child and the girl told her about her parents' absence. A deputy arrived at the home to find the 11-year-old girl in the kitchen cooking food unsupervised and called the police, investigators said.

"It was clear to our deputy the child was clearly in need of supervision, the laws on child endangerment are very clear," said Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

The girl told officials that the parents left Wednesday, and the child was not expecting her parents to return home until around midnight Friday, investigators said.

