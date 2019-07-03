Texas pro-choice groups erect billboards to counter Waskom’s ‘Sanctuary City’ ordinance

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KKMSS) – Advocates of legal abortion have put up two billboards declaring “Abortion is Freedom” on Interstate-20 near Waskom in response to a recent city ordinance declaring it a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn.”

The Waskom City Council passed the ordinance on June 11, though there are no, nor have there ever been, legal abortion services offered in the city, which has a population of around 2,200 people.

The ordinance was supported by East Texas Right to Life. It’s director, Mark Lee Dickson, spoke in support of the measure, which was approved unanimously by Waskom’s five city council members.

But two 501 3c non-profit pro-choice groups, the Lillith Fund for Reproductive Freedom and the NARAL Pro-Choice Texas did not approve and decided to answer the all-male city council’s vote by partnering to erect the two large billboards.

A few weeks ago, the all white men City Council of the East Texas town called Waskom tried to ban abortion and… Posted by The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The Lilith Fund’s Facebook page displays a photo of one of the billboards with a caption stating that abortion is legal in Waskom, in Texas, and all 50 states, and calls the ordinance a “publicity stunt.”

If it was a publicity stunt, it worked. The ordinance was the subject of media coverage throughout the state of Texas, as well as newspapers throughout the country that included the Washington Post, USA Today and Huffington Post, as well as on the NBC, CBS and FOX News networks and websites.

