Texas road crews prepare bridges for possible winter weather

With the possibility of snow or ice in the forecast, crews are pre-treating roads in northeast Texas as a precaution.

Texas Department of Transportation officials say bridges and overpasses are ready for whatever winter weather should come this way. Road crews treated areas most likely to freeze in all nine counties in the Atlanta District.

“Even if there’s rain left on the bridges, they’re the first to ice,” said Marcus Sandifer with TxDOT.

Crews treated roadways with a brine solution. It’s a saltwater solution that mixes wtih the moisture that collects on the bridges.

“Anybody that knows physics, they know that if you mix salt and water, that it has to be a lower temperature for it to freeze,” said Sandifer.

That means the below-freezing forecast would have to be even colder before ice impacts the treated roadways.

“It’s really unpredictable in Texas what you’re gonna get,” said Sandifer. “It may be snow flurries, you may get four of five inches of snow. We’re gonna stay on top of it as much as we can and just try to be prepared as much as we can.”