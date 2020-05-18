Texas St. Bridge lane closures may impact your commute

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can expect more lane closures this week if you travel on the Texas St. Bridge.

On Monday DOTD officials announced there will be more lane closures related to an ongoing project to rehabilitate the 86-year-old bridge.

The lane closures are as follows:

Monday, May 18 – Wednesday, May 20: eastbound outside lane from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 21 – Saturday, May 23: eastbound & westbound inside lanes from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The $15.5 million project will provide a number of structural repairs, including the bridge deck and pedestrian crosswalk repairs.

The project is expected to be complete by this summer.

