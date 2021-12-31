Texas Street Bridge closed, marine units searching area

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Street Bridge is shut down Friday night during an investigation after an emergency call to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO and local law enforcement currently have the bridge blocked off from traffic and are searching the area after a concerned citizen placed a 911 call just after 8:30 p.m. Friday night. According to deputies, the caller said they saw someone jump from the bridge.

Marine crew units are combing the water, but police have yet to confirm if they found anyone. The bridge is closed while they are searching the area. At the time there is not an estimate for when it will reopen.