Texas teen arrested after egg-throwing prank ends in fatal crash

Posted: Jan 02, 2019 10:38 AM CST

Updated: Jan 02, 2019 04:32 PM CST

HOUSTON, TX - A Texas teen is facing murder charges after his egg-throwing prank ended in the death of a woman.

The suspect and another boy were inside a GMC Acadia throwing eggs at passing cars on Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

A driver in one of the egged cars allegedly flashed a gun at the boys and chased them, before the fleeing teens blew a red light and slammed into a truck, killing its driver.

