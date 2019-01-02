Texas teen arrested after egg-throwing prank ends in fatal crash
HOUSTON, TX - A Texas teen is facing murder charges after his egg-throwing prank ended in the death of a woman.
The suspect and another boy were inside a GMC Acadia throwing eggs at passing cars on Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
A driver in one of the egged cars allegedly flashed a gun at the boys and chased them, before the fleeing teens blew a red light and slammed into a truck, killing its driver.
