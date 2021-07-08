Texas woman goes back to school to earn her high school diploma

TEXAS. (KMSS) – A Texas woman is inspiring others after earning her high school diploma after dropping out in the 1990’s.

Katie Gray introduces us to this week’s Standout Student.

Michelle Hernandez describes what it feels like to accomplish something she’s wanted for such a long time. Earning her a high school diploma.

“Because of that one yes is going to turn into many yeses,” Hernandez said.

At 42-years-old, she is shedding the label high school dropout. All of it made possible, she says, because of the continuing education program at Matthews Alternative High School.

It’s really just a great school. The teachers the staff, they’re all loving and kind, they help. The even have child care,” Hernandez said.

But the real inspiration was her son, Jaycen. Jaycen began to fall behind in his studies. So, she wanted to set an example for him to keep going.

Let’s go back to school. You know, it’s not too late to go back to school,” she said.

So Jaycen transferred to Matthews to catch up, and Michelle enrolled in night classes.

I think it really helped him to not only to see me, not only was I telling him to do something, but I was showing him and I was leading by example,” she said.