Shreveport’s African American Celebration Committee tackles teen violence, vaccine hesitancy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The African American Celebration Committee of Shreveport held a meeting Monday to educate the public on vaccines procedures, police efforts in teen violence, and community outreach.

Their goal was to educate the community on why they should get vaccinated. People attended the meeting at Winnfield Funeral Home to get information from medical experts and get rid of misconceptions about the virus and vaccine.

City and parish leaders attended the event, including Interim Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, who also talked about teen violence in the city.

Founder and former state representative Barbara Norton said it’s their way of bringing the community back together.

“There are so many myths going on out there about the vaccine and what our organization and other sponsors wanted to happen was for us to get the real truth about the vaccine about what it can do, how it can help save your life, and how you could help save other’s lives.”

The organization will have a free vaccine drive-thru at Independence Stadium on October 9 from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. No pre-registration is required.