The Arc Caddo-Bossier takes coronavirus precautions to protect clients with poor immune systems

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Non-profits caring for people with special needs are having to react fast to Covid-19 concerns.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier said they help hundreds of families in our area and many have compromised immune systems.

They are a non-profit organization that offers education programs for kids and services to people who have specials needs. They’re only allowing essential staff to enter their building and asking families to drop children off by the front door.

Staff members go to client’s homes and many are home-bound, use wheel-chairs, and require special care. So staff is taking extra steps of cleanliness to protect their clients with weaker immune systems and said the entire community should keep them in mind.

“It’s a pandemic and we need to respect that and respect that our government and all the officials would not be telling us to do all this if it were not essential. And we can beat this thing, but it’s going to take all of us doing everything we can possible do,” said Janet Parker, Executive Director of Arc Caddo-Bossier.

Parker said their taking the temperatures of patients at home and children at the door before they enter the building. The registered nurse on staff is following the latest protocols and information from the CDC.