The 71st annual El Karubah Shrine Circus takes place September 22nd through September 24th at CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

Ticket prices range from $19 to $34 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Show Times:

Friday, Sept. 22: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

