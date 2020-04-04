Coushatta businesses adjust amid restrictions, curfew ordered in response to coronavirus

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Coushatta and its police department are working together to enforce the statewide stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards last month, which has local businesses adjusting in hopes of surviving the pandemic.

The governor’s orders require all businesses that remain open to practice social distancing and limit the number of people inside to no more than ten at any one time. As stores open at 8 a.m., seniors will be given the first hour to shop around.

As of Friday at 12 p.m., there were two positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Red River Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Coushatta Mayor Dr. Johnny Cox ordered an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew Wednesday to try to keep the number of positive cases in the city to a minimum.

“We have four checkpoints in town. You will be stopped and you will need a letter from your business to be out past 8 p.m.,” said Dr. Cox.

As the number of positive cases rises, businesses are beginning to shut down because they aren’t essential or are struggling to meet the new requirements. Fausto’s is a local dine-in restaurant in Coushatta that has shifted to serving food curbside, by take-out, or drive-thru.

According to the restaurant’s manager Ashley Corley, Fausto’s is losing between $700 to $1,000 a day. The business is hoping governmental assistance will help out. If not, they could be forced to shut their doors soon.

“As of now, it looks like we may be able to stay open for a couple more weeks,” said Corley.

Gov. Edwards this week extended the stay at home order to April 30. The curfew will remain in effect until further notice.

