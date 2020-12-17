City of Marshall announces new criteria for small business grants to help them survive pandemic

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Marshall is working help small businesses affected by the pandemic get access to community development block grant money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The economy relies on folks like the small business community to create jobs and retain jobs,” said Fabio Angell, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Marshall.

City leaders want to help those small businesses survive by making sure they know about the grant, which allows small businesses to receive up to $2,500, and making it easier to qualify.

“The funding is to reimburse businesses for expenses on equipment and supplies that they have had to make adaptations to changing conditions of COVID-19.”

When they originally announced the grant program in October few business owners applied. Now, the city is making it easier with the following requirements:

Businesses must have five or fewer employees, with one being the minimum.

Businesses have to have been open and operating since January 1, 2020.

Businesses must have a storefront inside the city limits of Marshall, Texas.

Businesses must be sales-tax producing.

The grant application must include paid receipts with an explanation of the purpose of the purchase.

Eligible businesses able to apply are: retail (storefront), food and beverage, mobile food (vendors), personal care (barbershop, nail salons, spas, etc., automobile maintenance, education/training, health/wellness, art galleries, gyms, and small manufacturing businesses inside the city limits of Marshall, Texas

“We realized that we were cutting out some of the smaller micro-businesses in our community, there the bedrock of our community. Mobile food trucks were not included, so we made sure that those types of businesses are also included.”

City officials encourage more businesses to apply so the money is not lost.

“We just want to be sure that our funding, the one received from HUD, is actually spent, completely 100% of it in our community. This program is really geared toward retention of jobs, retention of those businesses during this changing condition that we have now, because of COVID-19.”

Businesses have to be registered with the state of Texas and a legal business to apply for this grant. If you would like to apply just call Marshall City Hall at 903-935-4453.