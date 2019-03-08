The difference between a weather watch and warning

With the threat of severe weather upcoming this weekend and next week, do you know the difference between a watch or a warning? NBC 6 News went to the streets to ask the public if they knew the difference. Here a few of their responses.

” A watch means the conditions are right for the conditions like a tornado and the warning is the tornado has already been sighted,” said Vince Lanoue. Tim Leon said,” A watch means you need to be on the lookout for bad weather. A warning is pretty much imminent and you need to take cover.”

In simple terms, a watch means conditions are favorable for development.  A watch will be issued well in advance. A warning means the weather conditions are occurring now and you should take action NOW. Along with knowing the difference between a watch and warning, it is important to be able to receive alerts especially during severe warnings. “Television, NOAA weather radio, and cell phone are great ways to receive weather warnings,” said Aaron Davis, National Weather Service.

Along with receiving alerts from the National Weather Service, you can receive weather alerts by downloading the ArkLaTex Homepage app on your mobile device.

Click here to view the definitions of severe weather warnings and watches. 

