The DMZ Experience

This has been our first opportunity to take any pictures or record. We rode a bus deep into the demilitarized zone that divides North and South Korea. Look how close we are right now to North Korea. That building that you see right behind me with the writing is North Korea.

Then – we got even closer, inside those blue negotiation huts.

The flag you see on the table is the exact border of the North and South.

The South Korean soldier’s height, dark glasses and stance are meant to intimidate the North.

American soldiers are specially chosen, as well – like our guide, Private First Class Nicolas Gomez.

I never imagined myself being here for one year and doing this.

Next – Gomez took us to checkpoint three.

Off in the distance, you can see North Korea’s flag high in the air – flying above the propaganda village.

The North also has technology in place to make sure information can’t cross over.

If you look at your phone, you have no service. The reason why is because there are jamming towers all over the Korean border.

Gomez meant to take us to one last stop – the bridge of no return at checkpoint 4, where prisoners of war were exchanged.

That right there was checkpoint 4.

But we drove right by.

Later – military leaders told us, plans changed because of a security concern.

So we drove away – back to the safety of the South.