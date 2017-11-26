The East Bank District of downtown Bossier is now open

Drivers can now go through downtown bossier to experience the newly renovated East Bank District in downtown Bossier. Mayor Lo Walker cut the ribbon today for the completion of phase one of Bossier City’s renovation project. After two years of construction downtown Bossier is now open with new businesses and a festival plaza.

Pam Glorioso, CAO of City of Bossier says, “The East Bank District is giving Bossier back there downtown, back a public area, a place they can call there own in our community.”

A new business, a real estate agency moved to the area, because of the new development. Leighton Allen a broker for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services says they, “really looked at about 5 or 6 locations and we choose the East Bank District just because of the environment it provides, for our agents to have a walkable area to work in to meet with clients.”

He says this area is giving the city of Bossier a better way to compete with other cities.

“This is given is a unique opportunity for Bossier for to provide something that isn’t anywhere else around here.”

One business owner who has been in the area since 2012, hopes the new renovations will bring more business to downtown.

Derrick Harris, a barber instructor at VH Barber & Styling Academy says he thinks, “the curb appeal is a whole lot nicer, the area is being redeveloped and we just see nice things and we are really hoping that it’s successful and based on the look right now we’re elated with what we see.”

And phase two of the downtown Bossier development will be new residential development.

