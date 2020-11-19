Family of the man found fatally shot in Shreveport apartment: ‘Somebody saw something’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of a man who was found shot to death in his North Shreveport apartment last week is still trying to piece together what happened and hoping someone will come forward with information that could help bring them closure.

“Who would want to do that to an innocent person?” said Rodrick Patterson, who shared the Bayou Oaks apartment with his brother, 29-year-old Derrick Patterson, who was found fatally shot in his bedroom Thursday morning.

“He was a fun person, he’s goofy, he full of energy, he was a humble person, he never got in trouble.”

Rodrick says his brother was into graphic design and that’s what he was doing the day he was killed. Rodrick says when he woke up the next morning, he knew something was not right.

“All of a sudden everything in me just dropped because I saw the door open, I saw the mask on the couch and I knew something was wrong.”

Rodrick found his brother’s body. He says he never heard gun shots.

“When I found him, he was by his closet door laid down, so outside the apartment, they did point out to me it was some blood on the concrete.”

He believes his brother was killed outside the apartment.

“He’s like 250-60 pounds, so he’s heavy. So two people had to tote him back in the house. It wasn’t no drag of blood, it was some in front of his door but the rest of the blood was like they laid him down right there.”

Shreveport police said they they still have no updates on this case as of Wednesday.

“Since that day, we still haven’t heard anything from the Shreveport police about the case, and they have all his evidence of his phone, laptops, and stuff like that and they have mine.”

Derrick’s family says their neighbor’s say they heard gunshots but no one has come forward.

“So, I know somebody saw something they just not saying anything right now.”

Patterson’s funeral is Saturday, November 28th. His family has started a GoFund Me account to help with the costs. You can click here to donate.