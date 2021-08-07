The Gold Standard: Basic Necessities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – During the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, two local women with large hearts but little to do, decided to fill a need not being filled through other resources and government intities.

Years ago, one of the women had come up with the concept of creating a diaper bank where people with babies but little means to buy diapers could get them through donations from others more fortunate.

So, with many businesses, as well as restaurants, retail stores and service-related enterprises, such as hair and nail salons closed to try to mitigate the highly-contageous virus, Debbie Hollis and Pan Rowell decided to make that idea from so long ago a reality. The duo learned that publicly-funded assistance programs not only don’t provide diapers, they also don’t provide feminine hygiene supplies, or incontinence supplies unless prescribe by a doctor.

And so their idea took flight, and they formed ‘Basic Necessities’ to help those in need.

Now, there is a place where people meet the quilification criteria can not only receive items such as diapers, women’s hygiene supplies and incontinence supplies, but also have them delivered by the agency’s volunteers.

As of March, Basic Necessities became partners with Community Renewal International, and was one of around 240 non-profits involved in last May’s ‘Give for Good Day.

To qualify, recipients must receive Medicaid, SNAP or WIC services, or are on Medicare, unemployment insurance, or just find themselves an emergency situation.

The non-profit is funded by donations and people have the opportunity to donate cash on the Basic Necessities website, order from the organization’s Amazon wish list, or they can drop off off supplies at the charity’s headquarters at 2621 Centenary Blvd., Building 2, Suite 140 in Shreveport.

To learn more about services or how you can help, click HERE for the Basic Necessities website.

