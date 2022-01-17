Krewe of Harambee celebrates Black history in Shreveport

CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Krewe of Harambee rolled through downtown Shreveport Monday, honoring black history on Martin Luther King Day.

This year’s theme was “Harambee Celebrates Remember the Time,” as the annual parade returns following COVID-19 cancellations last year.

“It means a whole lot to the Shreveport area. We enjoy it and everyone coming out to get to see our culture and out here having a good time,” said one parade goer.

The parade honors Martin Luther King day and Shreveport’s role in the civil rights movement.

“Martin Luther King did a lot for us. He died for us. He did a lot for Blacks,” said another parade participant.

The downtown area comes alive with music, marching bands, costumes, kids, and law enforcement joining in the Mardi Gras spirit.

The word “Harambee” is Kenyan and means “All Pull Together” in Kiswahili. It’s an old tradition that promotes self-help in one’s community.

Also along the parade route, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority helped get people registered to vote. The group used a contactless method this year, showing them an app to download on their phones. The app shows what races are taking place, the candidates, and their polling location.

“This is us informing the community of the need and urgency to move forward as we prepare for the 2022 midterm elections,” said Gisele Proby-Bryant, Delta Sigma Theta Shreveport chapter chair. “It means they can fulfill their dreams, can look forward to a democracy that is fair and equitable for all.”

She said this continues the sorority’s first call to action back in 1913 when they started encouraging people to participate in politics.