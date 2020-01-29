The Louisiana Democratic Party is getting voters prepared for the presidential election

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Democratic Party is touring the state, talking about how to become a delegate at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

The party’s presidential candidate is selected at the convention by delegates from every state.

“It’s important for us that that delegation that we send all the way to Milwaukee, to represent us really looks like our state, we need to make sure that we have a diverse delegation that makes Louisiana proud,” said Stephen Handwerk, Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

You must be a registered democrat to apply. The deadline to sign up is May first. The convention is in July.

Because Republicans currently hold the white house, the Republican National Convention is held after the DNC.

This year it will be in August, in Charlotte, North Carolina. If you’d like to be a delegate for the Republican party, qualifying begins on Friday.

To qualify for the Democratic party click here.

To qualify for the Republican party click here.

