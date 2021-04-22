Marshall Police Department partners with FBI to host civil rights training

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – In light of recent news involving police brutality, an East Texas police department called on the FBI to help them host a civil rights training event.

Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth called the FBI in Dallas to help provide some training during the two-day event.

The training targeted hate crimes and color of law violations.

“Color of law violations mean when excessive force or when people use their authority to violate someone’s constitutional rights,” said FBI Special Agent Matthew Desarno.

Over 100 officers had the opportunity to review situations that were handled properly and those that were not.

“For all levels of law enforcement, it is important to partner and work together to understand how the investigations work and to learn from our mistakes,” said Desarno.

According to Matthew Desarno, he believes body cameras show the vast majority of incidents don’t involve police misconduct. However, he sees the challenges between law enforcement and the community. He is hopeful these trainings will maintain their trust.

“We want to be proactive. We want to be transparent to show the community what we are doing,” said Chief Cliff Carruth.

In January 2021, the Marshall Police Department was recertified in the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Best Practice program.