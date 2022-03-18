SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting continues through Saturday for the March 26 Louisiana Open Municipal Primary Election and a local activist group wants citizens to know they have a ride to the polls if they need one.

“Ride with Breka to the Polls” is a joint effort between The People’s Promise and Black Voters Matter offering rides to polling places in Caddo and DeSoto parishes.

Rides are available:

Early voting: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 12-19

Election Day – March 26: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you or someone you know needs to secure a ride to the polls 318-936-8302.