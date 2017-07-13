‘The Ragin Cajun’ to speak at Crime Stoppers gala

Hear one of America’s most inspirational military and civic leaders and support efforts to fight crime in our area.



Lt. General Russel L. Honoré, USA (Ret) often referred to as “The Ragin’ Cajun” will be the guest of honor at a special dinner and fundraising gala for Caddo-Bossier Crime Stoppers on Friday Sept. 8th, at Sam’s Town Casino and Hotel Ballroom.



In August of 2005, Lt. General Honore’, a Louisiana native, was selected by President Bush to be Commander of Joint Task Force Katrina. His no nonsense approach to coordinating relief efforts across the gulf coast and restoring calm to a city devastated by flooding, civil disobedience and crime quickly earned him the nickname, “The Ragin Cajun”.



Honoré will discuss lessons learned from Hurricane Katrina and offer insight into what he feels is required for effective disaster awareness, preparedness and overall leadership for the future.



This “Category 5” General is a much sought after speaker at many military and police academies and events. You are sure to find his “can do” philosophy of leadership both motivational and entertaining.



Lt. General Russell L. Honoré served as the 33rd commanding general of the U.S. First Army at Fort Gillem,

Georgia. He retired from the Army on January 11, 2008. He currently resides in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with his wife, Beverly.



Tickets are $100 – $125 each and include dinner and event memorabilia. Reserved tables and corporate

sponsorships are also available by contacting any of the contacts above.

Additional information at www.lockemup.org or find us on Facebook. Tickets can be purchased on line at: www.eventbrite.com