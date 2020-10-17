The Shady Lady Witches of Marion County

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – hosts a spellbinding experience for the community leading up to Halloween. An ensemble of local women dress as witches and host performances that raises money for charities.

The annual event is held each October by the downtown business Made in the Shade. It’s owner created the Shady Lady Witches which she said has become a popular event for the town and travelers from a far.

“Four years ago we started it just for fun. When the train wasn’t running for Halloween we decided to do it for something fun and it kind of blew up from there,” said Angie Hudson, owner of Made in the Shade.

Behind a smoky cauldron with Screamin’ Jay Hawkins classic “I’ll Put a Spell on You” playing in the background, the performance of the “witches dance” begins. Each woman dressed uniquely dance with broom in hand while one witch walks around with her cauldron collecting donations from the crowd. The event is free and this year they chose to raise proceeds for Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Shreveport.

“It has a special place in my heart and it’s been amazing how many people they have touched,” Hudson said.

She said this year’s performance is slightly altered in the pandemic. Usually the witches interact more with the crowd, but danced at a distance this time.

“We were going to really involve the kids and we’ve had to refrain from that this year,” Hudson said.

Dressed in all black, her boyfriend and warlock Wesley Jones also helps host the performances and said they’re goal was to raise $5,000 for the hospital.

“People have been very generous so I’m confident we’ll hit it this year,” Hudson said.

The Shady Lady Witches perform every Friday and Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. until Halloween.