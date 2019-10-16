Shreveport Regional Airport prepares for disaster with mock drill

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Regional Airport performed a full-scale emergency disaster drill on Tuesday morning.

The drill played out two planes colliding into each other with nursing students role-playing as accident victims to prepare first responders.

The training helps first responders in all disasters and non-disaster situations.

“Anything in life practice makes perfect, and we will never be perfect at anything if we are not practicing, so having exercises like this is absolutely crucial,” Robert Jump, deputy director of CPSO homeland security and emergency preparedness, said.

This disaster drill is a requirement from the FAA That the city of Shreveport and the airport must take part in every three years, to operate as an airport.

