The sounds that can save your life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Knowing the difference of a certain sound can save your life.

That’s the message of National Fire Prevention Week: to learn the sounds of fire safety.

The Shreveport Fire Department says people should be aware of their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and replace them if they’re too old. The detectors are the first signs of something dangerous in your home.

Assistant to the Fire Chief, Clarence Reese explains what you should listen for:

“So for smoke alarms, it’s three continued beeps, a rest, followed by three continued beeps. Meaning there’s a danger in the home. There’s smoke or fire in the home,” said Shreveport Assistant to the Fire Chief, Clarence Reese.

“For carbon monoxide, it’s normally four beeps and the same type of cycle.”

“For smoke alarms, if it beeps once, every 30 to 60 seconds, it means it’s time to change your battery. After changing that battery and it still does the same thing, it means that smoke alarm is at its end of life. We ask you to change your smoke detectors at least every ten years,” Reese said.

Call the Shreveport Fire Department at (318) 673-6650 and they will give you a smoke alarm for free and even install in your home for you.