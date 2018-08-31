The start of a new era at the historic Mount Canaan Baptist Church

SHREVEPORT, LA - A champion for social justice. A pioneer in the fight for human rights.

Dr, Harry Blake says, "I've spent my life trying to help people and I've helped more people than I've realized."

He has stood at the helm as Pastor of Mount Canaan Baptist Church for 52 years.

Before that, Blake was hand selected by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to lead the fight for civil rights in our area, in 1959.

In 1960 he survived an assassination attempt, but Blake still forged on spearheading voter registration efforts for African Americans.

He eventually was targeted by law enforcement and brutally beaten outside Little Union Baptist Church.

"You say, I've done it. I say, I've lived. And as I've lived, I've done things. Some things I've done deliberately. Other things I have done accidentally and they turned out in my favor."

He says he's lived his life in phases: President of the Shreveport branch of the NAACP, 15 years as President of the Louisiana Baptist State Convention, but five years ago he started planning the next phase of his life... retirement

"And they started asking. Pastor what are we going to do without you? One word. Better. Because if you're not going to do better, I might as well stay and they're doing better already."

The transition strategy is in place for his successor Reverend Greg Oliver to take his place.

"92.3 percent of nearly 500 people voted for him and that's amazing. Yep that's my greatest accomplishment."

Rev. Oliver has spent 22 years as the Senior Pastor of True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe.

He says, "Here's some pretty big shoes to fill. I won't even try to fill those shoes."

He wants to continue building upon the legacy his predecessor started.

"I'm coming in and hopefully can connect with other ministries and we can make a difference, a positive impact on this city and the region for the Kingdom of God."

Rev. Oliver will be installed as the new pastor of Mount Canaan, Sunday at 5 pm.