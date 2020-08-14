The Strand is open, preparing for new season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Strand Theatre of Shreveport wants you to know that they are open and preparing for a wonderful new season.

Officials with The Strand said that they are currently operating on limited hours and postings that claimed they were closed is simply not true.

Here is the message that was posted on The Strand’s Facebook page:

Friends: We have seen some postings the Strand has closed. Simply not true! The board and staff are being proactive and fiscally responsible by paring down operations until we can welcome you all back with the best season ever! There is staff in place prepping the theatre you love for her grand re-opening. We desperately miss our people. We will see you soon at The Strand!

